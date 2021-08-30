Schlagle High postpones first football game of the season after COVID-19 exposure

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Schlagle High School kicks off the football season on the sidelines.

The high school announced it will postpone it’s first football game of the 2021 season. The Stallions were scheduled to play the Lansing Lions Friday night.

Schlagle was also forced to cancel a preseason scrimmage Aug. 27.

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools confirmed that someone on Schlagle’s football team tested positive for COVID-19 last week. As a result, players and coaches who aren’t vaccinated are required to quarantine. Fully vaccinated athletes and coaches do not have to quarantine, as long as they aren’t experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The mandatory quarantine period for unvaccinated players and coaches on Schlagle’s football team is ending, but the high school made the decision to put safety first and postpone the Sept. 3 game.

The school district said it is working with the Lansing School District to determine if the two teams can make up the game, or if it will be canceled.