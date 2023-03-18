KANAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of both the Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers had big basketball hopes going into the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The day ended with the dreams of both teams dashed by underdogs.

There were a lot of beers, cheers and unfortunately tears for KU and Mizzou fans who watched the games at the Power and Light District Saturday.

Off the court, fans said they still found a way to enjoy the moment.

“The atmosphere, it’s sports you know,” one fan said.

“It’s really fun especially here they kind of have the atmosphere here at Power and light,” another fan added.

KU fans are still cheering for head coach Bill Self, hoping he can now focus on recovering after having a heart procedure last week.

“They’re saying he’s day to day I hope he just gets better man it’s about his health,” one fan said.

While the dance is over for the Jayhawks and Tigers, it hasn’t even started for Kansas City.

Next week T-Mobile Center and the Power and Light District will be home to Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games.