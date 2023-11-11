COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers proved they are still among the SEC’s elite in their win against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee found the endzone first after a Joe Milton III 46-yard strike to Dont’e Thornton Jr., going up 7-3.

Mizzou scored on their next drive on a Cody Schraeder seven-yard touchdown run.

Tigers’ linebacker Triston Newson was able to force a fumble right before the half that was recovered by linebacker Chuck Hicks.

Mizzou capitalized off the turnover, with Harrison Mevis nailing a 46-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it 13-7 Mizzou.

The Tigers used that momentum, carrying it into the second half.

After a Volunteers punt on their first offensive drive of the half, Mizzou scored on their next drive on a Brady Cook three-yard touchdown run.

Mizzou scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter after Cook found wide receiver Luther Burden III on a 21-yard touchdown pass to go up 29-7.

On the Volunteers’ next possession, the Mizzou defense made another huge play after a Dylan Carnell 38-yard pick-six.

Cook finished the game 18/24 with 275 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one rushing touchdown.

It was a big day on the ground and through the air for Schraeder, who had 35 carries for 205 yards (5.9 ypc) and a score. He also notched five receptions for 116 yards.

The win puts Mizzou at 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

They face Florida at home next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.