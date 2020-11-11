Mizzou’s football game this Saturday against Georgia postponed due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. — COVID-19 problems within the Missouri Tigers’ football program has forced the postponement of its game this Saturday, November 14, against the Georgia Bulldogs in Columbia.

The athletic department says between positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining, the football team will fall short of Southeastern Conference requirements to play.

Right now it’s unclear when the game may be rescheduled. A previously open date on December 12 is now occupied by a delayed game against Vanderbilt, which was postponed when the Commodores went through something similar to the Tigers in early October.

It could be rescheduled on December 19, and the athletic department is telling ticket holders to both Vanderbilt and Georgia games to hang on to those seats until more details are confirmed. Purchased tickets will be honored provided the games are played.