SEC: Oklahoma, Texas submit formal request to join conference in 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — According to a statement by the SEC, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have officially submitted their requests to join the conference in 2025.

While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses. SEC Statement

The statement goes on to say that the Chief Executive Officer’s of the SEC will consider the requests in the near future. A vote of at least three-fourths of the conference’s 14 members is required to invite each school.

The requests come a day after the Sooners and Longhorns announced their decision to not renew their grants of media rights with the Big 12 after 2025.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby expressed the conference’s disappointment in a statement and said:

“Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”