KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas Senators are taking a second look at sports betting in Kansas as they debate SB84, a bill that would authorize sports wagering under Kansas expanded lottery act.

In 2021 Kansas lawmakers voted to reject a bill to legalize sports betting in the state.

In March of 2022 Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs, said the Senate is weighing options, like including “apps” for smartphones in their version of the bill.

The House is also looking at its own version of the bill, House Bill 2740. In a hearing Tuesday, the bill received strong support from casinos, but pushback from the greyhound industry. House Bill 2740 is still in committee.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate will have to reach an agreement to get something passed to go over differences in the bill.