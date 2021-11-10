Shockers hit game-winning buzzer against Jacksonville State, 60-57

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A deep 3-pointer from Tyson Etienne sent Koch Arena into a frenzy Tuesday as the Wichita State Shockers pulled ahead against Jacksonville State, 60-57.

The first game of the season for the Shockers proved to be a slugfest, against a Jacksonville State team that returned almost their entire roster from last season.

Returning star Tyson Etienne dropped 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting, including the dagger three that ended the game. He also ripped down four rebounds and had three assists in the game.

“I put myself in that situation every day,” Etienne said about the final shot.

At the other guard spot, Dexter Dennis finished the game with 14 points on 4-for-11 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, a steal, and a block.

After controlling the opening tip, Jacksonville State had total control in the first half. They would start the game on an 8-2 run, before a three from Etienne and a dunk from sophomore Ricky Council cut the lead down to one.

Jacksonville State would not surrender the lead until a layup by Joe Pleasant put the Shockers up by two with 14:11 to go in the game.

From there, the two teams went back and forth with the lead, all the way up to the 20-second mark of the game, when Jacksonville State’s Jalen Finch hit a layup to tie the game.

That’s when Etienne turned it on, and with two seconds left on the clock, he drained a three from practically another zip code. That would prove to be the game-winner, and the Shockers moved to 1-0.

Prior to the game, the team unveiled their American Athletic Conference Championship banner, as well as their NCAA Tournament appearance banner from the 2020-2021 season.

Up next, the Shockers will host South Alabama, who beat Spring Hill on Tuesday 102-41, on Saturday. That game is set to tip-off at 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.