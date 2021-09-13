Sights from the Chiefs 33-29 victory over the Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium opened its doors to a full capacity crowd of Kansas City Chiefs fans for the first time since winning Super Bowl LIV in 2019.
The Chiefs welcomed the Cleveland Browns, who they beat in the divisional round of the playoffs last season en route to their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
Kansas City came back from a double-digit deficit to beat Cleveland 33-29 and start the season 1-0, continuing their dominance in September during the Patrick Mahomes era.
“Yeah, listen, it was loud down there—very, very loud. You guys were there, so you know. It was that kind of atmosphere,” head coach Andy Reid said. “I think you watched all the college games and you felt that. Arrowhead is loud anyways—how you load this thing up and you say you can’t come here for a year you know, and you just open the gates.”
“I mean it was insane, probably one of the best crowds I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Mahomes said. “I think that was a momentum swing in the game that kind of got in our favor.”