KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Offering Olympic, sprint, relay and duathlon events, the Kansas City Triathlon is fast approaching on May 22 at Longview Lake Swim Beach.

Sign ups are open now for both individual and relay team events, including individual Olympic Triathlon, Elite Olympic Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, Olympic Duathlon, Sprint Duathlon.

Olympic Triathlon – 1500m Swim, 40K Bike, 10K Run

Sprint Triathlon – 500m Swim, 20K Bike, 5K Run

Olympic Triathlon Relay (teams of 2 or 3) – 1500m Swim, 40K Bike, 10K Run

Olympic Duathlon – 5K Run, 40K Bike, 10K Run

Sprint Duathlon – 2.5K Run, 20K Bike, 5K Run

All finishers will receive a commemorative medal, drinkware and custom apparel. Free food, beer and massages will be available after the race.

Click here for packet pickup times.

Click here for answers to frequently answered questions about the event.

Click here if you’re interested in volunteering.

Schedule

5:00 a.m.

Gates open to participants and spectators

Body Marking and Chip pickup opens

Transition Area opens

6:30 – 7:30 a.m.

Swim warm-up area open

7 a.m.

Pre-race meeting for all participants

Transition Area closes

7:30 a.m.

Race Starts

Roads close for all vehicle traffic

Courses

Swim Course

Bike Course

Run Course