KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Defending American Association of Professional Baseball champions the Kansas City Monarchs are getting ready to defend their title and single-game tickets for the regular season go on sale in March.

Wyandotte County residents and members of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum can purchase tickets early on March 15 and they will be made available to the general public on March 17.

The Monarchs begin training camp on May 5 before opening the season at home on May 13 against the Sioux City Explorers in a rematch of the championship series.

Kansas City swept the Sioux City 3-0 to win the championship in their inaugural season as the Monarchs.

Season tickets and mini-packages are available for fans looking to buy bulk tickets.