Sporting Kansas City striker gets international call for Mexican National Team

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido has been called up to the Mexican National Team for their upcoming friendlies in Europe.

El Tri square off against Wales in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, March 27 and Costa Rica in Weiner Neustadt, Austria on Tuesday, March 30.

Pulido debuted with Mexico in 2014 and scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 friendly victory against South Korea. A few months later he scored in a 2-2 draw with the United States.

The 2020 MLS Newcomer of the Year finalist netted seven goals in 14 appearances across all competitions in 2020. He led SKC with six goals and five assists in the regular season which were both team high.

Upon his return from international duty, Pulido will follow mandated health and safety protocols in accordance with international travel before kicking off the 2021 MLS regular season in April.