LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Las Vegas Raiders Christmas Day hoping to send visiting Raiders fans home with a lump of coal in their stockings.

But the noon kickoff Christmas Day has left sports bars to decide if they should open on Christmas. While there’s no doubt tens of thousands of fans will be in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, the question will they also go out to watch the game early on Christmas? Some sports bars are banking on it. Chiefs Kingdom is full of enthusiasm.

“They are fun loud hooting and hollering, it’s a good fun environment,” bartender Tiffany Groves said.

They’ll also show up on the road and for games in Germany where kickoff wasn’t much after sunrise in KC.

“We opened at 7 a.m. that day we actually had people waiting outside it was a pajama party Chiefs and it was packed like a Super Bowl,” Score Sports Bar and Grill Manager Donna Asher recalled.

It’s why for some sports bars, the decision of how to approach a Chiefs noon kickoff on Christmas Day wasn’t all that difficult.

“We got the schedule at the beginning of the year and we knew it was a home game, so we knew that we absolutely would be open,” Asher said.

While the establishment near the stadiums is often open on Christmas, Westside Bar and Grill in Lee’s Summit hasn’t been open on Christmas since 2016, when the Chiefs defeated the Broncos.

So they left the decision up to staff. Their decision has been welcomed by customers.

“They’ve thanked us, they are happy that we’re open, some of them were shocked that we were going to be open,” Groves said.

They’ll open at 11 a.m. leaving time for employees to open gifts with loved ones and will close by 6 p.m.

“We’ll probably have people lined up out the door. The game is at noon we’ll probably have people here at 10:45 or earlier,” Westside Manager Shey Jones said.

Score will open for breakfast at 9 a.m. and then have a limited menu and drinks flowing while the game is on cheering on Mahomes, Kelce and of course “Big Red.”

“It’s all about the Chiefs for Christmas this year,” Asher said.

Asher said while they will remain open for the rest of the day after the game, many employees will be given the remainder of the day off as they expect smaller crowds in the evening.

Because of leap year it will actually be 10 years until Christmas falls on a Sunday, so this may not be a common dilemma for sports bars. But the NFL also seems to have more interest in scheduling games on Christmas, planning a tripleheader Monday.

The Chiefs are also a big draw for national audiences, so another Christmas game is possible.