Sporting KC confirms first player has tested positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City has confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Saturday that the player tested positive and is in self-isolation, where he will remain until he’s medically cleared.

This is the first positive test result among Sporting KC players.

All other players and staff members who were in contact with the infected person have received multiple negative test results and do not have symptoms, according to a press release.

The league did not identify the player who tested positive, but said that Sporting KC has implemented contact tracing ahead of the home match up against Minnesota United FC Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park.

