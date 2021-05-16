Sporting KC picks up the win, 3-0 against the Vancouver Whitecaps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the lead up to the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Manager Peter Vermes said he’d like his team to get a little more creative in the final third. They were creating chances, just had to finish.

Leave it up to the creator, Alan Pulido, to create chances that Sporting KC converted in the match. Pulido had 2 goals and an assist to Daniel Salloi, as SKC dominated possession with 66% and Tim Melia made his debut with a clean sheet as the boys in blue won comprehensively, 3-0.

“It was a complete game by us, from the opening whistle. We were excellent in our movement on the ball,” Vermes said. “We were excellent in our movement off the ball and the speed in which we moved the ball around was a key factor in the game.”

“Luis (Martins), Gadi (Kinda), Alan (Pulido), we are doing great things on the left side and getting behind defenses and finding chances, so I think it’s just the chemistry,” Daniel Salloi said. “If we keep doing this, we’re going to hopefully cause trouble for other teams, and this makes me very happy that I could score and draw a penalty as well. It’s a big win at home.”

Sporting KC travels to San Jose for their next match. The next home match, May 29th vs. Houston will host 100% capacity at Children’s Mercy Park.