Sporting KC talks schedule, Leagues Cup

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the start of the MLS regular season around the corner, Sporting KC players are eager to kick off their 2021 campaign.

The MLS released its full schedule on Wednesday. Each team is slated for 34 games.

Earlier this month, Sporting announced its first three matches. They’ll open the season against the New York Red Bulls April 17, before returning home to host Orlando City April 23.

“I think it’s great for us as well, because last season we just played against same teams every time. This season’s going to be different,” defender Luis Martins said. “So for us it’s exciting.”

The club will also compete in the Leagues Cup this summer. The competition will field eight North American teams, four teams from the MLS and four from Mexico’s top pro league, Liga MX.

“We are excited to be involved with that,” forward Johnny Russell said. “It’s another competition, it’s another chance to try and win a trophy, which is always our aim, what we set out every year.”

As preseason training continues, manager Peter Vermes is confident his team will be game-day ready come April 17.

“We’re probably at a place where we’re pretty close for 45 minutes at this level of intensity and speed of play during a 90 minute match,” Vermes said. “So that’s good. We’re trending in the right direction.”

Sporting’s final preseason match is against the L.A. Galaxy April 3.

