10-man Sporting KC plays to scoreless draw on the road against Minnesota United

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tim Melia tied his season high with seven saves and short-handed Sporting Kansas City held on for a 0-0 tie with Minnesota United on Saturday.

“He’s another guy who doesn’t get recognized in the way that he should. Week in and week out, he is a consistent goalkeeper,” head coach Peter Vermes said. “Excellent at shot stopping, excellent with his feet and a great team guy. Just tremendous.”

Rémi Walter was shown a straight red card in the 21st for a dangerous studs-up foul and Kansas City (11-4-6) played a man down down the rest of the way.

“We have to be happy (with a draw), being down a man and playing away after a tough game at home. I think a result on the road again and with 10 men is huge for us,” defender Andreu Fontas said. “A great effort from everybody from the first minute to the last to try to get at least a point. We had a few opportunities to get an even better result but obviously we have to be happy with that point.”

The 35-year-old Melia has three shutouts in the last four games.

Sporting will now get a weeks rest after playing 7 matches in 22 days.

“I’m incredibly proud of the effort and incredibly proud of their mentality. They care and they’re committed. In my profession, if you have that, you have everything. I’m really happy with the guys. I’m glad we don’t’ have a midweek game next week,” Vermes said. “We’ll give the guys a couple of days off and then we can have a nice buildup to our next game with some real training, which we haven’t really had for six weeks.”

Tyler Miller had five saves for Minnesota (7-6-7). He has seven shutouts this season.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Minnesota United knocked Sporting — the West’s top seed — out of last season’s playoffs with a 3–0 road win.

The Loons, who lost 1-0 at Allianz to Los Angeles FC on Aug. 14 have been shut out in consecutive home matches for the first time since failing to score in three straight in July 2017.