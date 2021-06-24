2 goals, 1 assist earn Dániel Sallói Team of the Week honors, Peter Vermes selected as coach

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi in action against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói made his presence felt in a home victory over the Colorado Rapids with two goals and an assist and his performance earned him a spot on the MLS week 9 Team of the Week.

Sallói’s brace brings his season total to six which leads the team and is good for third in the league.

The Hungarian-born homegrown goal scorer is having a resurgent year after struggling in 2020 and hopes to leave those struggles in the past.

“I would like to, with all due respect, ask everybody to stop talking about last year,” Sallói said. “Yes, it was bad and yes, I did not have enough confidence and now I do. So please let’s talk about this year.”

His performance has also earned him a Player of the Week nomination.

Head coach Peter Vermes was selected as the coach of the Team of the Week.

During Wednesday night’s victory, Vermes, at one point, had six homegrown players on the field at once as Sporting Kansas City remained undefeated at Children’s Mercy Park in 2021.

“All those guys today got a good taste and the experience of getting three points and also of performing and living up to the responsibility that goes with stepping in with this jersey on inside the white lines. I think that’s very important,” Vermes said.

Sporting improved to 6-3-2 on the season and will now host LAFC at home on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.