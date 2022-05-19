KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After bagging a brace against the Colorado Rapids to give Sporting Kansas City its first regular season victory since March, forward Daniel Salloi was named to Week 12’s Team of the Week.

Despite earning a straight red card in the dying moments of the matchup, Salloi scored both goals in the 2-1 victory at Children’s Mercy Park.

The Hungarian has had a slow start to the season but scored his third and fourth goals of the season in what Sporting KC hope to be a game that sparks more wins.

“He’s been playing well all season,” manager Peter Vermes said. “He just hasn’t had the breaks in the games and I think at times we haven’t been able to find him on some of the movements he makes off the ball.

In the 24th minute, Uri Rosell found Salloi on a quick restart after a foul on Nikola Vujnovic.

Salloi took the ball one-on-one against Lalas Abubakar, split two defenders and found himself with just goalkeeper Will Yarbrough. The homegrown product buried the chance to give the club the lead.

“Uri rolled me the ball and there was just so much space that I just had to start running at him,” Salloi said. “It just kind of opened up and I could push through two guys and just place it in the corner. I’m very happy that it worked out and I got to open the scoring.”

In the second half, former Rapids and current SKC defender Kortne Ford pushed into the midfield and picked out a cross field pass to Salloi.

Abubakar was once again on the receiving end as his effort to clear the ball failed, leaving Salloi in prime position to make a play on the ball.

He curled the ball into the bottom right corner around Yarbrough for his first two-goal game of the season.

“He’s got the ability, as he’s shown tonight to do an individual solo and score on the first one. The second one was a little bit more opportunistic, but you have still got to finish it. Great two goals by him. It was important,” Vermes said.

Salloi’s performance turned for the worst when he was one-of-four red cards assessed in stoppage time. He will miss Sunday’s matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes along with defender Andreu Fontas as they serve their suspension.

Week 12 – Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

Defenders: Alexander Callens (NYCFC), Damion Lowe (Inter Miami FC), Ruben Gabrielsen (Austin FC)

Midfielders: Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Jamiro Monteiro (San Jose Earthquakes), Hany Mukhtar (Naschville SC), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)

Forwards: Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders), Daniel Salloi (Sporting Kansas City)

Head coach: Josh Wolff (Austin FC)

Bench: Drake Callender (Inter Miami FC), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Seattle Sounders), Alex Muyl (Nashville SC), Alfredo Morales (NYCFC), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United), Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls)