21-year-old Belgium left back signs with Sporting Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City signed 21-year-old Belgian left back Logan Ndenbe to a three-year contract with an option in 2025.

Ndenbe will fill a much-needed void after the departure of Luis Martins and Jaylin Lindsey this offseason.

The Belgian youth product spent the last two seasons with En Avant Guingamp in the French second division.

Ndenbe has represented Belgium at the U-17 through U-21 levels.

He started his professional career with KV Oostende in the Belgian First Division at 17 years old and featured in 15 matches across all competitions.

The up-and-coming Belgian left back will occupy an international roster spot for Sporting Kansas City.