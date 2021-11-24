A lot of history precedes Sporting KC-Real Salt Lake playoff matchup

KANSAS CITY, KS – APRIL 29: Graham Zusi #8 of Sporting Kansas City defends against a shot on goal by Demar Phillips #17 of Real Salt Lake as goalkeeper Tim Melia #29 looks on during the game at Children’s Mercy Park on April 29, 2017 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will square off against Real Salt Lake for a third and final time this season in the MLS Western Conference semi-finals on Sunday.

Not only does Sporting get to sleep at the house for another playoff game, they also get to face their star-crossed lovers from Utah.

The last time these two went toe-to-toe was a little over two weeks ago on Decision Day where RSL won in extra time, and a no-call on a handball was at the center of attention.

That win is also the reason why RSL is in the playoffs where they beat Seattle Sounders FC on six penalty kicks after zero (ZERO!) shots in regular time.

Before that matchup, RSL beat Sporting 3-1 in Utah in May.

Overall, Sporting has an 11-15-8 record against RSL in the regular season and a 14-16-10 mark in all competitions.

Sporting and RSL have met in knockout competitions four times since 2013: SKC has won every single matchup.

In 2013, SKC took home the MLS Cup 1-1 on penalty kicks ending with the longest shootout in MLS Cup history at ten rounds.

In the 2015 U.S. Open Cup semis, SKC won 3-1 at the then-named Sporting Park.

In 2018, Sporting advanced to the Open Cup round of 16 by defeating Salt Lake 2-0.

Later in the year in the MLS Cup Playoffs, SKC claimed an aggregate victory over RSL.

The rivals will face off on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The winner faces the winner of Portland-Colorado, which will be decided on Thanksgiving evening, kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on FOX4.