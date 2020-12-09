After 12 years, Overland Park native Matt Besler parting with Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, KS – MAY 14: Matt Besler #5 of Sporting KC in action during the game against the Philadelphia Union at Sporting Park on May 14, 2014 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One of the biggest stars of Sporting Kansas City is leaving the club.

Overland Park native Matt Besler won’t be back next season.

He spent 12 years with Sporting and helped bring four trophies to KC.

But his contract is up, and the longtime captain couldn’t work out a new deal with the team.

The former Blue Valley West soccer star has spent his entire professional career with his hometown club. A career which includes an MLS Championship, three U.S. Open Cup titles, and Defender of the Year honors in 2012.

Besler leaves the club as the all-time leader in appearances, starts and minutes played. But that doesn’t mean he’s retiring.In a goodbye message on his Facebook page, Besler writes “I remain hungry and excited for whatever new opportunities lie ahead and look forward to entering the free agency market.”