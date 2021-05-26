Alan Pulido gets ‘El Tri’ call up for Nations League

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA – NOVEMBER 16: Alan Pulido of Mexico fights for the ball with Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina during a friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at Mario Kempes Stadium on November 16, 2018 in Cordoba, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido has been called up to represent the Mexican National Team in the CONCACAF Nations League in June.

The 30-year-old is coming off back-to-back MLS Team of the Week honors and leads the league with four goals in the month of May.

¡𝑳𝒂 𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒅𝒂! 🇲🇽



Alan Pulido has been called into the Mexican MNT!



Alan Pulido has been called into the Mexican MNT!

Pulido has scored 5 goals in 14 appearances with “El Tri” and was featured in the squads for the 2011 Copa America and 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The Mexican received was called to the national team in 2020 where he picked up a lingering injury that kept him out of most of Sporting Kansas City’s season.

Since coming off the bench in the first two games of the season, Pulido has found his stride with Sporting Kansas City, leading the team in goals (4) and shot attempts (27).

The forward will be available for two games in Denver, Colorado and one game in Atlanta, Georgia.

Thursday, June 3 – vs Costa Rica – Nations League Semifinal – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Sunday, June 6 – vs USA or Honduras – Nations League Final/3rd Place Game – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Saturday, June 12 – vs Honduras – Friendly – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Pulido will look to secure a spot on head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s squad to represent Mexico in the 2021 Gold Cup that starts in July.