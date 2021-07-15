Alan Pulido returns from injury for Mexico in Gold Cup

Mexico and Guatemala fans cheer for their teams during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A soccer match in Dallas, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DALLAS — Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido returned from injury while playing in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup for the Mexico men’s national team on Wednesday.

Pulido subbed in for Rogelio Funes Mori, who scored twice in Mexico’s 3-0 victory over Guatemala, in the 83rd minute.

The 30-year-old striker is coming off an injury to his lower leg after a collision in Sporting KC’s 2-1 victory on June 26 left him with a laceration above his ankle.

His appearance was his 17th cap with “El Tri”.

Mexico looks to secure a spot in the quarterfinals in their third and final group stage game versus Group A leader El Salvador.

If Mexico plays to a draw, they will advance in second place, if they win, they win the group. A loss and a Trinidad and Tobago victory over Guatemala will eliminate them from the tournament.