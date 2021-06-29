Alan Pulido shares gruesome images of injury from LAFC match (WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE)

Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic images some may find disturbing, discretion is advised.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In the 72nd minute of Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 victory over LAFC, Alan Pulido’s foot collided with defender Eddie Segura’s on a tackle sending the Mexican forward to the ground and needing assistance to come off the field.

The tackle left Pulido with a laceration in his right foot requiring stitches to repair.

Referee Chris Penso did not call a foul when the clash happened and did not caution Segura after the fact.

Pulido shared images of his wound before and after receiving stitches on his Instagram story.

In the caption of the image showing the open wound, Pulido said:

“This is what happened yesterday after getting hit during the LAFC match. What a shame that they didn’t even call a foul for this tackle. But hey, I’m left with two thoughts, a great team win and thank God it wasn’t worse and soon I’ll be back on the pitch.”

He followed it up with an image of his stitches with the caption, “Soon, we’ll be stronger than ever.”

Pulido is SKC’s second leading goal-scorer with six, one behind leader Dániel Sallói.

The Mexican striker started the season on the bench, recovering and returning to match fitness after an injury last season cut his year short.

Pulido was named to the preliminary roster for the Mexico national team to participate in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup which gets underway on July 10.

The injury could impact his selection to represent “El Tri” even though he was called up in June for two Nations League matches and a friendly.

Sporting travel to Los Angeles to face the LA Galaxy on July 4, before taking a 17-day international break and returning to Children’s Mercy Park on July 21.