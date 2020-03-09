Alan Pulido’s ‘Shot of the Game’ leads to Sporting KC’s 4-0 onslaught over Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City earned a decisive victory of the Houston Dynamo in Saturday night's season home opener, and striker Alan Pulido got the scoring started for Sporting with a beautiful shot through defenders and past Marko Maric.

Watch the video for a replay of Pulido's exquisite strike, which earns this week's "Shot of the Game.

FOX4 is proud to be the official partner of Sporting Kansas City for the 2020 season, and will feature a "Shot of the Game" each match during Sporting AllAccess on Sunday nights at 10:45.