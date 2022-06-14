NEW YORK — Starting in 2023, Sporting Kansas City and Major League Soccer fans will find a new home for every single live match.

The league reached a deal with Apple TV to be the exclusive streaming partner for MLS, Leagues Cup, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS Next matches with no local broadcast blackouts.

The 10-year partnership will require fans to subscribe to a new MLS streaming service only available on the Apple TV app.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said.

For Sporting KC season ticket members, the service will be included in their package.

In addition to the live games, on-demand content will be available for fans to view on any device in English and Spanish, and French for Canadian teams.

“It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said.

Details, including the price, for the new MLS service will be available in the coming months, according to the announcement.