KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Since Sporting Kansas City’s rebrand in 2011, season ticket members and Cauldron members have had the opportunity to join the group of travelling fans with access to free away tickets.

On Thursday, Atlanta United President Darren Eales announced to season ticket holders that starting next season, they will be following suit with that idea, joining Sporting KC and the Los Angeles Galaxy.

If I’m not mistaken, @SportingKC has been doing this since the rebrand. #SportingKC #MLS @TaylorTwellman

MLS clubs boast their travelling fan bases and members brag and debate who has the better group of away game crowds on a regular basis.

With programs such as these, it increases accessibility and opportunity to make a statement at a rival stadium.

For Sporting KC, they have a variety of season ticket options that can give fans access to the free away section tickets, and you can also get your hands on them by joining the official supporters group, the Kansas City Cauldron.

The Cauldron requires a small fee to be an official member that is paid at the start of every season and offers additional perks like direct access to seats in the Cauldron at Children’s Mercy Park, including playoff tickets, free pre-game tailgating, official Cauldron merchandise and invitations to Cauldron exclusive events and tifo painting.

Sporting KC is known to have one of the best home field advantages around the league and with free away tickets, they take a piece of it on the road to enemy territory.