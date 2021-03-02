As Sporting KC prepares for season, Peter Vermes talks COVID-19, young talent and more

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tuesday was day two of voluntary preseason training for Sporting KC. The team will soon be in Arizona for training, which is set to run from March 7 through April 3.

Sporting KC’s first preseason game is set for March 13 against Phoenix Rising.

Manager Peter Vermes spoke to the media everything from COVID-19 protocols to developing homegrown players.

On COVID-19 protocols:

“When they came back, we had each of the players quarantine, and we went through a very strict form of testing to make sure that nobody had COVID. Once they did that, they were able to re-enter the bubble with us. That included staff as well. It wasn’t just players,” he said.

“Having the experience that we had last year just has made it much easier for all the people on the staff to be kind of right, locked and loaded from day one as opposed to trying to learn all of those different protocols.”

On team’s playing style:

“I don’t think my formation’s going to change all that much. Maybe the nuances because some of the players we brought in,” Vermes said. “They could change maybe a little bit of what we do. Formation will probably be somewhat the same.”

On developing homegrown products:

“It’s been a plan that’s been in the works for many years,” Sporting’s manager said. “As I say to all the young kids we sign, I say to them all the time, you’ve only just accomplished one of many goals. What happens is, they come into our academy, they all think that one day they want to be on the first team.”