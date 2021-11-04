Austin FC gets resounding win over Sporting KC in final home match of season

ANDY NIETUPSKI | TTL SPORTS FOR THE STRIKER TEXAS – Julio Cascante lands after scoring the second Austin FC goal against Sporting Kansas City.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In its final home match of the season, Austin FC ended its inaugural season at Q2 Stadium in dominant fashion, downing Sporting Kansas City, 3-1.

The win was Austin’s first against Kansas City this year to improve its record against Sporting KC to 1-1-1.

Austin scored in the first 30 seconds of the game on a great sequence that started with a Zan Kolmanic pass to Diego Fagundez, who crossed it to Jared Stroud, who headed it to Sebastian Driussi who had the easy finish on the near post for an early 1-0 lead for for the Live Oaks.

Later in the first half, Austin doubled its lead on a free kick from Kolmanic that he sent to the edge of the six-yard box where Julio Cascante headed the ball into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

The scoring wasn’t done for the Oaks, though. In the 60th minute, Stroud got a goal of his own on an assist from Fagundez to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Sporting KC got a goal back in the 65th minute, but Austin never let it get closer than that.

In fact, Austin was in such control that Owen Wolff, head coach Josh Wolff’s 16-year-old son, got subbed on in stoppage time.

Austin wraps up its first season on Sunday at Portland, while Kansas City faces Real Salt Lake.

