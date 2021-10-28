Brace against Galaxy lands Johnny Russell on Team of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the fourth time this season, Sporting Kansas City captain Johnny Russell was named to the MLS Team of the Week.

Russell scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy putting KC in position to take control of the top seed in the Western Conference.

Russell scored his first goal of the night off a Gadi Kinda pass-Khiry Shelton dummy that saw him get open on the wing in the 40th minute.

He slotted home a right-footed effort to put the hosts up 1-0 and celebrated with some WWE moves with Graham Zusi.

8 STRAIGHT GOALS.



HIGHEST SCORING SCOT IN MLS HISTORY.



JOHNNY. F. RUSSELL. pic.twitter.com/aINLGBpYw5 — x – Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) October 28, 2021

In the second half, near the end of the game in the 84th minute, Kinda found Russell again for his brace placing a left-footed shot into the top corner.

Russell’s 39 career goals make him the highest scoring Scot in league history, surpassing former Colorado Rapids forward John Spencer.

Make that NINE in eight matches for Johnny Russell!#SportingKC pic.twitter.com/vuqwEJZ4oa — x – Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) October 28, 2021

The Scot’s current stretch of form scoring in 8 straight matches has put him in elite company in MLS history. He is the fourth MLS player to score in 8 straight regular season games.

Russell brought his goal tally to 14 on the season and second on the team leaderboard.

In September, Russell signed a two-year extension with the club through the 2024 season.

Russell will be a major factor in helping Sporting Kansas City finish the season strong and hold on to the No. 1 seed and coveted first-round bye.

Week 33 – Team of the Week roster

Goalkeeper: Bill Hamid (DC United)

Defenders: Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Kim Moon-hwan (LAFC)

Midfielders: Randall Leal (Nashville FC), Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew), Latif Blessing (LAFC), Justin Meram (Real Salt Lake)

Forwards: Luiz Araujo (Atlanta United), Dairon Asprilla (Portland Timbers), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)

Bench: Jamal Blackman (LAFC), Steve Birnbaum (DC United), Keaton Parks (NYCFC), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps), CJ Sapong (FC Nashville)

Head coach: Bruce Arena (New England Revolution)