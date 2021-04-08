Breakout KC teams up with Sporting Kansas City for new escape room

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 22: Gerso #12 of Sporting Kansas City crosses the ball as Nick Lima #24 of San Jose Earthquakes defends during the MLS Cup playoff game at Children’s Mercy Park on November 22, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer and escape room fans have a new themed escape room coming on April 30.

Breakout KC is teaming up with Sporting Kansas City to present Matchday Mayhem “the first escape room in the nation to partner with a professional sports club.”

Get ready, KC 👇 https://t.co/7NiBbOPnVi — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 8, 2021

Specifics and details on the nature of the escape room are limited, but Breakout KC teased the room a few days ago via Twitter with a “BKC SPORTS UPDATE”.

Rival fans plotting against local club Many details of the pending crime are still in-clear. A group of unknown individuals have been scheming to raid an undetermined local sports club in the coming weeks. Due to the lack of information, KC sports fans will have to… Breakout KC Twitter

Just a few short days away from announcing our newest escape room! Breakout KC has -teamed- up with another Kansas City brand to bring you an unrivaled sports-themed fan experience. Guess who? 👀 pic.twitter.com/uCNI1DPE6U — Breakout Kansas City (@BreakoutKC) April 6, 2021

The grand opening is scheduled for April 30. Stay tuned to Breakout KC’s website for when tickets become available.