Breakout KC teams up with Sporting Kansas City for new escape room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer and escape room fans have a new themed escape room coming on April 30.
Breakout KC is teaming up with Sporting Kansas City to present Matchday Mayhem “the first escape room in the nation to partner with a professional sports club.”
Specifics and details on the nature of the escape room are limited, but Breakout KC teased the room a few days ago via Twitter with a “BKC SPORTS UPDATE”.
Rival fans plotting against local club
Many details of the pending crime are still in-clear. A group of unknown individuals have been scheming to raid an undetermined local sports club in the coming weeks. Due to the lack of information, KC sports fans will have to…Breakout KC Twitter
The grand opening is scheduled for April 30. Stay tuned to Breakout KC’s website for when tickets become available.