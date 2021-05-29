Busio, Pulido help Sporting KC to 3-2 win over Dynamo

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – APRIL 23: Gianluca Busio #10 of Sporting Kansas City is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the 1st half of the Major League Soccer game against Orlando City at Children’s Mercy Park on April 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Gianluca Busio had a goal and an assist, Alan Pulido also scored and Sporting Kansas City beat Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday night.

Pulido converted from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to make it 2-1 and Kansas City (5-2-1) led the rest of the way.

The Dynamo have won just one, with four ties, of their last 21 road matches dating to August 2019. Their lone away win in that time came at Kansas City, a 5-2 victory in August 2020.

Matías Vera blasted a first-timer into the net to give Houston (3-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the lead in the 13th minute. Busio tied it on a free kick in the 51st.

GIANLUCA BUSIO! 😤



Right on target for the equalizer! #SKCvHOU pic.twitter.com/HUj40Nh1dk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 30, 2021

Gadi Kinda slipped a right-footer inside the post in the 65th minute to make it 3-1 and Maximiliano Urruti capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.