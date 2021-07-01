Busio selected to represent USMNT at 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City star midfielder Gianluca Busio has been selected to represent the United State men’s national team in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer.

Busio, 19, has shined for SKC this season and for USMNT youth squads in the past and now, he will don the Stars and Stripes for the senior team for the first time.

“I was excited and didn’t really know what to say exactly. Obviously I said thank you, I’m excited to get in. I’m happy to make the team,” Busio told reporters on Wednesday.

The wonder-kid will not have to travel far as the Yanks will play all three of their group stage matches at Children’s Mercy Park.

Busio has two goals and two assists in the 2021 campaign including a free kick that shook the MLS world against Houston.

“It’s a deserving call up for him. He’s played incredibly well. I think his progression over the last couple of years has been fantastic,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said. “I can’t say enough about his attitude. I can’t say enough about his maturity for his age.”

The teenager leads Sporting with 1,062 minutes played and is only joined by Luís Martins in starting all 12 games so far this season.

Busio has been named to the MLS Team of the Week three times so far this season and his electric play in the midfield has linked him with a move to Europe.

Full 2021 Gold Cup roster

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (NYCFC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (NYCFC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Eryk Williams (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)