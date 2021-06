Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio dribbles the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City won 3-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio’s free kick in the 3-2 win over the Houston Dynamo is the winner of MLS Goal of the Week.

Busio’s 51st minute free kick tied the game and opened the flood gates as Sporting scored three goals in 15 minutes to win the game.

The goal was Busio’s second of the season and came a day after the No. 10 turned 19 years old.

His performance included an assist to Gadi Kinda for the third goal and earned him MLS Team of the Week honors.