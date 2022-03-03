KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City’s band of supporters, the KC Cauldron, are on display on the KC Streetcar.

For the first time, fans got in on the action of wrapping the streetcar just in time for Sporting’s home opener on Saturday.

Seats inside the streetcar are designed like current Sporting jerseys and throwback KC Wizards designs. Meanwhile, the outside is covered in SKC colors and the team’s logo with fan chants written all over the sides.

The new SKC streetcar hit the tracks Thursday evening, so fans can find it rolling throughout Kansas City and hop on for a ride.

Sporting’s kickoff against the Houston Dynamo is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

