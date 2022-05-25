Children’s Mercy Park is a winner among sports fans, ranking No. 4 on a new study of the nation’s highest-rated stadiums. That put the Kansas City, Kansas, stadium in company of iconic stadiums — and well ahead of the homes of the Royals and Chiefs.

The study by Betsperts, which provides crowdsourced information for people who bet on sports, ranked some 900 U.S. stadiums based on their average ratings on Google, Facebook, Tripadvisor and Yelp.

Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City (and temporary home of Kansas City Current) had an overall rating of 4.75 out of 5. The stadium received its highest marks from Tripadvisor, getting 5 out of 5.

Children’s Mercy outpaced two larger, older stadiums. Kauffman Stadium, home of the Royals, ranked No. 47 with a rating of 4.4. Chiefs home GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadkum ranked No. 66, with a rating of 4.3.