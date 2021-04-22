Children’s Mercy Park selected to host 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup matches

KANSAS CITY, KS – JULY 13: A general view as the sun sets over Sporting Park during the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Panama and the United States at Sporting Park on July 13, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced that Children’s Mercy Park will be one of nine stadiums in the US to host matches for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Children’s Mercy Park has hosted Gold Cup matches three other times; 2011, 2015 and, most recently, in 2019.

2011: USA v Guadeloupe; Canada v Panama

2015: USA v Panama; Honduras v Haiti

2019: USA v Panama; Guyana v Trinidad & Tobago

“Since we opened the venue, it’s always been a priority for us to bring big international matches to Kansas City,” Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid said. “This will be another huge event and we’re excited to have the opportunity to host again.”

The “Soccer Capital of America” will join:

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

BBVA Stadium – Houston, TX

Cotton Bowl – Dallas, TX

Exploria Stadium – Orlando, FL

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Q2 Stadium – Austin, TX

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, TX

The international tournament will feature 12 national teams from around the confederation who have qualified via the CONCACAF Nations League and four teams who qualify for entry through Gold Cup qualifiers.

This year, however, Qatar is invited as a guest so only three teams will enter via the qualifiers.

The draw for the group stage took place in September.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Mexico United States Costa Rica Honduras El Salvador Canada Jamaica Panama Curaçao Martinique Suriname Grenada Qualifier 9 winner Qualifier 7 winner Qualifier 8 winner Qatar

The top two finishers of each group will qualify for the knockout round.

Scheduling for the tournament will be released in the coming weeks. The championship match will be played on Aug. 1, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in Paradise, Nevada.