Children’s Mercy Park turns 10; Vote for best SKC moments in stadium history

KANSAS CITY, KS – DECEMBER 7: Dom Dwyer #14 of Sporting Kansas City celebrates with the trophy after they won the MLS Cup Final against the Real Salt Lake at Sporting Park on December 7, 2013 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It has been 10 years since Children’s Mercy Park opened it’s doors to the public for the first time on June 9, 2011, as Sporting Kansas City hosted rivals the Chicago Fire.

Over the last 10 years, players, coaches, staff and fans have witnessed incredible matches and goals as they cheered on Sporting.

“The Blue Hell” has played host to two U.S. Open Cup championship matches (2012, 2017) and the 2013 MLS Cup Final.

Confetti cannons have shot over opposing goalkeepers since C.J. Sapong found the back of the net in a 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on June 17, 2011.

To commemorate a decade of wins, losses, cheers and tears, Sporting Kansas City is asking fans to vote for the best goals and matches at Children’s Mercy Park.

In honor of Children's Mercy Park's 10-year anniversary, we want YOU to vote for the 10 Best Goals in CMP history.



Fans with short memories can choose the full-capacity crowd that returned to the stadium after the COVID-19 pandemic kept a majority of fans away for over a year, and in that same game select Gianluca Busio’s free kick that stunned the MLS world.

For those who need to dust off their CMP memory, the team has included videos of some of the best moments.

If you think there is a match or a goal that is not mentioned in the list, you can write in your favorite moment.

Vote for the best SKC goal at Children’s Mercy Park

Vote for the best SKC match at Children’s Mercy Park