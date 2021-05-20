CONCACAF Gold Cup tickets go on sale for Children’s Mercy Park

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic reacts after scoring against Bolivia during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, May. 28, 2016, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tickets for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup are on sale now for Children’s Mercy Park!

Five international games featuring the United States, Canada, Martinique and a preliminary round qualifier will be played at the home of Sporting Kansas City beginning on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Single-game tickets and three-day passes can be purchased through SeatGeek.

“Kansas City is a fantastic soccer city. Their fans and their stadium creates an atmosphere that is almost second to none in U.S. soccer,” U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Their training facilities and their rehab facilities make it an ideal setting for the U.S. to be based in. We’re excited about that. We have a good relationship with Sporting Kansas City and we know the fans really bring it in KC.”

Kansas City is a candidate to be a host city when the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to North America and will host Gold Cup games for the fourth time since opening in 2011.

USMNT is 7-0-1 all-time in games played in Kansas City.