MIAMI — Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson took part in a super-star-studded lineup during a charity soccer game between Brazilian soccer legends Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos.

Ochocinco played on Ronaldinho’s squad and had several highlights go semi-viral on Twitter.

One fan even asked Major League Soccer club the Chicago Fire to sign Ochocinco to the team, to which the Pro Bowler replied:

“I think @SportingKC has my rights now that i can actually play & not be a liability on the pitch,” Ochocinco said.

In 2011, Ochocinco took part in a trial for Sporting KC during a lockout in the NFL.

“It was awesome. Basically, I can stay here and train as I please, which is really cool. Words can’t describe how thankful I am to be able to be here,” Ochocinco said.

He didn’t earn a contract with Sporting, but was able to train with the reserve squad to stay in shape for the NFL season and work on his soccer skills.

“We feel his stay here has been so good in so many ways, we would offer him an opportunity to train with our reserves when they train in the afternoon on certain days of the week and continue to work on his fitness while he’s waiting for the lockout to finish,” manager Peter Vermes said in 2011.

Former Sporting KC forward Kei Kamara responded to Ochocinco’s tweet, wanting credit for bringing him in.

I want my finders fee king @keikamara

The former NFL star wide receiver has improved his skills since 2011 and proved it during Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos’ “The Beautiful Game” charity match.

He scored two goals, including an impressive near-post finish and a penalty kick.

It is not a surprise to see Ochocinco competing in sports other than football. Last summer, he boxed Biran Maxwell in an exhibition match.