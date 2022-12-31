KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly very close to joining Sporting Kansas City.

According to ESPN’s Taylor Twellman, Ronaldo had multiple MLS teams inquire about him including Sporting KC who almost brought one of the best soccer players in history to Kansas City.

Ronaldo’s representatives had multiple meetings with SKC before he signed with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr. Sporting KC was said to have offered a very enticing financial package.

Sporting representatives confirmed to FOX4’s Harold Kuntz that the package included an ownership stake in the club and a share of profits from international jersey sales.

Ronaldo’s deal with Al Nassr through the summer of 2025 and is set to make $75 million a year.