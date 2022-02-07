NICOSIA, Cyprus — One of Sporting Kansas City’s promising offseason signings is preparing his move from Nocisia, Cyprus to Kansas City, Kansas and his former club bid him farewell in front his home fans.

Marinos Tzionis, 20, will soon be donning Sporting blue in front of the Blue Hell, but said goodbye to the Omonoia FC faithful in Nicosia.

Before their match against Ethnikos Achna FC, Tzionis walked onto the field and applauded the home team fans who applauded back and thanked the wunderkind for his services to the team since he was a teenager.

Tzionis was presented a plaque and jersey signed by his Omonoia teammates and staff.

The 20-year-old forward made his way around the pitch for the last time and ended with hugs from his former teammates.

Before the on-field ceremony, Tzionis met with fans outside GSP Stadium for pictures and autographs.

Tzionis joins defenders Robert Voloder (Germany) and Logan Ndenbe (Belgium) as young European signings to join SKC this offseason.

The trio fill Sporting’s allowed U22 Initiative slots for the season.

Sporting Kansas City kick off the 2022 regular season on February 27 on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when they take on Atlanta United FC. The club will host the Houston Dynamo for the season opener on March 5.