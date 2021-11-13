Dániel Sallói headlines Sporting KC club award winners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week before Sporting KC hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the first round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the club has given out its yearly awards.

SKC MVP Dániel Sallói leads the team in goals (16), is eighth in the MLS in goals and is tied for leading the team in assists (8). The fourth homegrown player in team history is also sixth in the league with 38 shots on target.

OPOY Johnny Russell is 10th in the league and second on the team in goals (15), and is also tied for the team lead in assists. This award puts an exclamation on a magical season for Russell where he broke the MLS record for goals by a Scottish player and achieved a scoring streak of eight consecutive regular-season matches: the longest scoring streak in club history and the longest in MLS this year.

DPOY Andreu Fontàs leads SKC with 55 interceptions and is tied for first with 39 goals against.

Newcomer of the Year Remi Walter has 26 goals against, 55.8% headed duel percentage and 21 interceptions in 28 games.

Russell’s goal to get a W over Seattle Sounders FC and to extend his streak to seven games was awarded Goal of the Year.