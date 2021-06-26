Dániel Sallói lifts Sporting KC past 10-man LAFC, 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored his seventh goal of the season in the 87th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Sallói one-timed Felipe Hernandez’s pass from a narrow angle and Sporting KC (7-3-2) held on for the remainder of the match, which included six minutes of stoppage time.

The Hungarian-born homegrown winger bring his goal tally to 7, one back from league leaders Chicharito Hernandez (LA Galaxy) and Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders).

Hernandez collected his second assist of the season and it is his second consecutive game with an assist.

LAFC’s Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down Sallói in the denial of an obvious scoring opportunity.

Alan Pulido tied it for Sporting three minutes later, smashing home a putback after LAFC defender Marco Farfan misplayed Sallói’s cross.

Pulido scored his sixth of the season tied for third best in the league with Nani (Orlando City).

Kim Moon-Hwan opened the scoring in the 24th minute for LAFC (3-4-3). He received José Cifuentes’ pass on the right side of the penalty area and cut back to create the lane for his first MLS goal.

Sporting KC solidified its second-place standing in the Western Conference and improved to 5-2-1 this season when conceding the opening goal.