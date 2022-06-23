KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Hungarian Assassin took no prisoners against United Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup as he scored a brace in a dominant Sporting KC victory.

Daniel Salloi found the net twice, once in each half, becoming SKC’s all-time leading goal-scorer in the U.S. Open Cup with 7, breaking former forward Dom Dwyer’s record of 6.

The Homegrown product’s first goal opened the scoring in the first half when Johnny Russell found a loose ball, played it through to Khiry Shelton who crossed it low across the box to the trailing Salloi.

Salloi was in attack mode making the Union Omaha defense work time and time again as he attacked from the wing.

“I tried to make them work and it was working out well. We created many chances and it’s good when you have a game plan, and you execute it well. That’s what we’ll have to do in the upcoming games as well,” Salloi said after the game.

The Salloi that took the league by storm in 2021 was on display in his second goal of U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal.

Coming in, as usual, from the wing, Salloi took on his defender one-on-one cutting in toward the top of the box, then immediately cutting back outside putting Union Omaha defender on the ground with his footwork, skipping passed another defender and curling a beauty around goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu for the 3-0 lead.

“I just tried to do the most with the space and tried to create something with the fake shot, and then trying to shoot the ball. I think it all worked out well,” Salloi said. “I just watched it back, and it looked really good so I’m happy about it. I’m happy that we advanced.”

Behind Salloi, Sporting ended Union Omaha’s Cinderella run in the tournament as the first USL League 1 team to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Now, Salloi will hope to lead SKC past USL Championship-side Sacramento Republic who advance with a “Cupset” victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy. The winner punches their ticket to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final.