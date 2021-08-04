Sporting KC’s Dániel Sallói named MLS All-Star

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói has been named to the 2021 MLS All-Star team.
The 25 year-old is Sporting KC’s first home grown player name to an all-star team.
“When my name was brought up as an honoree, I was super excited. It’s a big dream,” Sallói said.
Sallói has played in 16 games making 14 starts this season. The home grown player has registered a team best nine goals.
The Hungarian-born winger is the first SKC Academy product to be named to the MLS All-Star team.
“I’ve had a great season so far and hopefully that’s how I’m going to finish it,” Sallói said.
MLS All-Stars will face LIGA MX All-Stars in Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium August 25.