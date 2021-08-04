Sporting KC’s Dániel Sallói named MLS All-Star

Sporting KC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói has been named to the 2021 MLS All-Star team.

The 25 year-old is Sporting KC’s first home grown player name to an all-star team.

“When my name was brought up as an honoree, I was super excited. It’s a big dream,” Sallói said.

Sallói has played in 16 games making 14 starts this season. The home grown player has registered a team best nine goals.

The Hungarian-born winger is the first SKC Academy product to be named to the MLS All-Star team.

“I’ve had a great season so far and hopefully that’s how I’m going to finish it,” Sallói said.

MLS All-Stars will face LIGA MX All-Stars in Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium August 25.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Popular

Latest

More News