Sporting KC’s Dániel Sallói named MLS All-Star

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói has been named to the 2021 MLS All-Star team.

The 25 year-old is Sporting KC’s first home grown player name to an all-star team.

“When my name was brought up as an honoree, I was super excited. It’s a big dream,” Sallói said.

Sallói has played in 16 games making 14 starts this season. The home grown player has registered a team best nine goals.

The Hungarian-born winger is the first SKC Academy product to be named to the MLS All-Star team.

“I’ve had a great season so far and hopefully that’s how I’m going to finish it,” Sallói said.

MLS All-Stars will face LIGA MX All-Stars in Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium August 25.

