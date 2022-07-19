KANSAS CITY, Kan. — New Sporting Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy is bringing some fire to the boys in double blue.

The 27-year-old has always played for soccer teams in Germany. In German leagues, there is no playoff system. But with his arrival to Kansas City, Thommy said he is excited to be able to compete in a playoff system that Major League Soccer has.

“The first target for us must be the playoffs, next season of course,” he said.

“We wanna win and we wanna win titles also. Big target for me. That’s why I’m here.”

Sporting KC is last in the MLS Western Conference. Thommy said he’s been on teams in losing positions like this and knows that the team can turn it around.

“It’s important that you don’t lose your self-confidence. You have to believe on the pitch you can win games. If you watch the games, they are not worse than the other teams. Sometimes small wrong decisions. We have to believe in ourselves that’s the most important and then stay as a team,” he said.

“I know we will be successful in the next few weeks if we work as a team.”

The Ulm, Germany native said he hasn’t seen much of the MLS because of the time difference, but knows that the league is getting bigger international transfers and developing fast.

“Normally, in the last few years, ‘older’ players came from Europe. Now we are 25, 27. That shows that the league is really strong,” Thommy said.

With his experience playing for multiple clubs, Thommy said he would always get a feeling when he knew he was with the right team. After seeing the facilities and talking with several players and coaches, he and his wife Kristina have a good feeling about being in Kansas City.

“It’s a big step for me, big challenge, out of Europe.”

“I want to help the team. They’re not in the best situation, I think, but there’s a lot of potential inside the team and they play well. Sometimes they’re unlucky at the moment but I’m here to help them.”