KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three Sporting Kansas City veterans are returning for the 2023 season.

Defenders Grahams Zusi, Andreu Fontas and midfielder Roger Espinoza signed deals to remain on the roster. Zusi and Espinoza signed one-year deals with options for 2024, while Fontas signed a two-year deal.

Zusi, 36, is entering his 15th season in MLS, all with SKC.

He is the all-time leader in appearances, minutes and starts, as well as second in assists and ninth in goals.

Espinoza, 36, is third in one-club appearances across MLS and has helped lead SKC to three U.S. Open Cup championships. He is the club’s leader in appearances in the Open Cup.

Fontas, 33, enters his sixth season with the club and has been a vital member of Kansas City’s backline since his arrival.

He earned the club’s 2022 Defender of the Year award and scored his first two career goals in 2022.

The trio will return in hopes of a bounce-back season for the club who ended on a positive note after some midseason arrivals.