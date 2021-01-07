Espinoza re-signs with Sporting KC

FILE – In this July 12, 2020, file photo, Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza pushes the ball on the pitch during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Minnesota United in Kissimmee, Fla. Espinoza understands that the United States has been consumed by the presidential election but he’s disheartened by the lack of response stateside to the Hurricanes ravaging his homeland in Honduras. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has announced that they have re-signed Roger Espinoza for the 2021 season!

The 34-year-old Honduran started his professional career with the club in 2008 and has helped the club sustain success including 3 U.S. Open Club championships (2012, 2015 and 2017).

BIG NEWS: The Bulldog is staying home! #SportingKC has re-signed club legend Roger Espinoza. https://t.co/SZQMBVhTOY pic.twitter.com/4wccTmwCbF — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) January 7, 2021

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to return to Sporting and compete for an MLS Cup,” Espinoza said in a statement. “Kansas City is a special place where I have spent most of my career and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m proud to continue representing this club and playing for our fans.”

The 2012 MLS All-Star is in his second stint with Sporting KC after 2 years abroad for English club Wigan Athletic in 2013. He helped lead the club to an incredible upset victory against powerhouse Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup Final.

He ranks third in Sporting history in competitive appearances (301) and fifth in starts (271) and minutes (24,025).

The Honduran international scored three goals in the 2020 season and his first goal in the post-season.

Sporting Kansas City is coming off 2020 campaign that came to an end with a Western Conference Semifinal loss to Minnesota United.