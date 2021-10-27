Fight for First: Sporting KC host LA Galaxy with Western Conference top seed in play

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda edges around Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Heading into the weekend’s matchup with the Seattle Sounders, the stars needed to align for Sporting Kansas City to be crowned as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Fast-forward to midweek, and it seems the stars are starting to fall into place.

Second place SKC host the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday with two games in hand on the first place Sounders and only 3 points behind.

Seattle dropped a game to LAFC Tuesday night giving Sporting the perfect opportunity to tie the Sounders on points with a win and still have a game in hand.

4⃣ is the ✨ magic ✨ number as tonight…



…marks Peter Vermes’ 400th regular season match as manager (he's the 4th coach in #MLS history to reach the milestone & the 1st to do so with 1 club)!



Sporting's also one shy of their 400th win in all competitions in club history. — Aly Trost (@AlyTrost) October 27, 2021

It won’t be easy. Los Angeles are fighting for seeding in the MLS Cup Playoffs with just 4 games remaining in the regular season.

A victory over the Galaxy would secure a top-4 seed and ensure that Sporting’s first opponent in the postseason would have to travel to Children’s Mercy Park.

The Galaxy currently sit in fifth place in the conference, tied on points with the fourth place Portland Timbers, but lose on the first tiebreaker.

MLS Standings Tiebreakers Total number of wins Goal Differential (GD) [Goals For – Goals Against] Goals For (GF) Fewest Disciplinary Points Away Goals Differential Away Goals For Home Goals Differential Home Goals For If still two clubs tied – Coin Toss OR If still 3+ clubs tied – Drawing of Lots *Total points determines seeding before tiebreakers take place

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández leads his team with 14 goals on the season while Hungarian homegrown winger Dániel Sallói leads SKC with 16.

His 16 goals have him tied for second in the Golden Boot race and his eight assists put his Goals + Assists total at 24, which is tied for first with New England Revolution’s Gustavo Bou.

Sallói did not play Saturday against the Sounders as he recovers from an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable to play as well as midfielder Jose Mauri.

Jaylin Lindsey and Alan Pulido will not be available to play.

Wednesday’s matchup will be the second time the two sides meet this season. Kansas City traveled to Los Angeles on the Fourth of July and took all three points with 2-0 victory with goals from Johnny Russell and Khiry Shelton.

Russell is in red hot form having scored in 7 straight games, passing Kansas City Wizards legend Preki for the longest streak in franchise history.

SKC sit in the top-10 for goals allowed this season in large part because of veteran goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Melia was handed a one-match suspension after taking Sounders forward Cristian Roldan to the ground by the shoulders in Saturday’s match.

The referee handed Melia a yellow card but the MLS Disciplinary Committee unanimously voted that it should have been a red card and implemented the suspension.

Goalkeeper John Pulskamp will be the likely replacement for SKC in goal, having played in 7 games already this season.

The matchup will be the second-to-last home match of the season for Sporting KC as they prepare for a deep playoff run to avenge their conference semifinal loss last season.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. from Children’s Mercy Park and on FS1.